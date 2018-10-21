Multiple blasts hit Kabul polling centres

international

Deadly violence has marred the preparations for the parliamentary election that is more than three years late, with hundreds killed or wounded

Pics/AFP

Multiple explosions rocked polling centres across Kabul on Saturday, causing dozens of casualties, amid growing anger among voters as they waited hours to cast their ballots in long-delayed legislative elections.

At least 30 people have been taken to a trauma hospital run by the Italian NGO Emergency, including a dead child, the organisation said on Twitter. Afghan officials confirmed there have been casualties but would not provide a number.

Deadly violence has marred the preparations for the parliamentary election that is more than three years late, with hundreds killed or wounded. The latest bombings are likely to scare off voters, hurting the credibility of the election. Voting in Kandahar has been delayed by a week following the attack, which killed three people, including General Abdul Raziq.

