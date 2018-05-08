Multiple shootings in San Diego leave five wounded

The suspects have been described as being 19 to 25 years old and about 6-feet tall





Multiple shootings in downtown San Diego in the US have left five people injured, officials said. San Diego police said in a statement early on Tuesday that two black men shot and wounded three men and a woman on a street corner at about 11 pm yesterday.

A fifth person was also shot and wounded nearby. Police said that all five of the victims were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials have not identified the shooting victims.



The suspects have been described as being 19 to 25 years old and about 6-feet tall. They were wearing dark clothing and last seen running from the scene of the shootings. No additional information about the incident has been released.

