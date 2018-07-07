Multiplex owners meet Raj Thackeray, discuss MNS' objections

A group of MNS workers, including a former corporator, had, on June 29, assaulted an assistant manager of a multiplex in Pune over high prices of food items sold inside the complex

Raj Thackeray

Several multiplex owners on Saturday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray at his residence here and discussed the objections of the party related to food items being sold in movie theatres.

Amey Khopkar, president of MNS Chitrapat Sena, the party's film wing, said that Thackeray told the multiplex owners to ensure rates of water bottles, samosas, popcorn and vadas were kept reasonable so that the common man could afford it.



Khopkar said that Thackeray told the delegation that film patrons were being charged exorbitant rates for edibles and, in some cases, they were also getting billed without having bought anything.

"It has also been observed that workers in theatres do not treat people well," Khopkar quoted Thackeray as saying. Further quoting the MNS chief, Khopkar said the interval period in movies was short and, having bought something during it, realise they have been duped only when the movie ends.

Khopkar said that, in such instances, the moviegoer did not know how to register their complaints.

"The movie owners have been asked to display contact numbers if a customer wants to register a complaint," he said.

"They were also asked to allow food items to be brought from outside for small children and patients suffering from diabetes and heart ailments," Khopkar told PTI.

"The multiplex owners have agreed to all our demands. They will start implementing them from the coming week," Khopkar said.

