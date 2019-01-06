Mulund auto driver's daughter battle odds to play cricket for Mumbai U-16

national

13-year-old Dhoni fan, Divyanka Singh from Mulund gets picked up by Mumbai Cricket Association to play in the U-16 category

Divyanka Singh

A 13-year-old teenager has been selected by one of the India's finest cricket club, Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), in the Mumbai under-16 category. Divyanka Singh, daughter of auto driver Harshwardhan, who was born in a small Uttar Pradesh's village, Samraul in Azamgarh, was surprised.

Talking to mid-day, her father said, "I brought her to Mumbai after she cleared her Standard 5th examination. My financial condition was not that good so I got her admitted to a small school in Mulund. One day, she told me she wanted to practice cricket. I tried to convince her that cricket is for boys, and she had no place there."



Divyanka Singh, daughter of auto driver Harshwardhan, got selected to the MCA under 16. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

He added, "But she was not ready to listen to me. Initially, I ignored her, but then she said she won't eat till she gets admission in a cricket academy. I contacted Kalidas Academy, where they offer cricket practice in 2016. I thought she will get tired in six months, but her interest just kept increasing, and now she has been selected by the MCA. All the people who were worried about her marriage prospects, are now happy for her."

Divyanka, the girl who has beaten the odds, told mid-day, "I had never played cricket, nor did my friends play. But then one day, I saw MS Dhoni playing, and I enjoyed it so much. That was the day I decided I wanted to be a cricketer.

At Kalidas cricket academy, I was playing with the boys. My coach is also very happy with me." Her coach, Samir Rane, said, "This girl is talented but her family wasn't interested in pursuing cricket because of lack of money and awareness. Divyanka used to play with the boys. That has made her tougher physically."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates