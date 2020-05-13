Mulund-based NGO helps cover migrants' feet in summers

An NGO worker ensures a migrant gets footware in his size

Among the help pouring in for stranded migrant labourers, is also footwear for all the migrants walking home.

A Mulund-based NGO has decided to donate a pair of chappals and floaters to each labourer walking hundreds of miles to reach home.

After watching pictures and videos of children, women and men walking bare feet, Awaaz foundation distributed 700 pairs of footwear on Tuesday at the Mulund check naka.

The foundation has also urged citizens to donate chappals or floaters.

Due to the nationwide lockdown, many labourers are left with no jobs and no money.

This has led them to the roads to their native states, towns and villages.

Sushma More, founder of Awaaz foundation, told mid-day, "It was really painful to watch our people walk barefoot. We saw some pictures where some had tied plastic bottles to their feet."

"We can't arrange for vehicles so we decided to distribute food packets and footwear to them. We are urging residents to contact us if they want to donate footwear that are in good condition and can be used," she added.

