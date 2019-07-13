Mulund bridge not falling down, assures BMC

national

Gaping gap in bridge is just a construction joint that will be refilled soon, officials claimed, after inspection by CR and BMC

Keshav Joshi had written to the CR after he spotted the huge crack

The Mulund rail overbridge is safe for use, claimed a team of Central Railway and BMC officials visiting it on Friday morning following mid-day's report regarding the bridge having major a crack.

Mulund resident and member of a local NGO, Keshav Joshi, had written to the Central Railway after he spotted the crack. Officials, however, said that the gap is a construction joint as per the design and that the rain had washed away the asphalt filling in it, which will soon be refilled.

"The crack on the bridge has been inspected by senior divisional engineer and it is just a construction joint. The bridge is under the BMC's jurisdiction and our teams have spoken to the chief engineer, Bridges, who his deputing his engineer to fill up the construction joint," a CR spokesperson said.

The BMC spokesperson said that the executive engineer of BMC's Bridges department, along with a railway engineer and a structural auditor jointly inspected the bridge, when "it was observed that the asphalt of certain parts of the structural joint has been washed out due to rainwater." He added, "There is no danger to the bridge structure, including either side approaches. Citizens can use it without any hesitation."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates