Mulund Gym clinch MCC U-10 final

Mulund Gymkhana beat Pro-World Talent CA by 28 runs in the final of the MCC U-10 cricket tournament at Shivaji Park. Batting first, Mulund Gymkhana scored 122 for five in 25 overs with Saif Khan top-scoring with 38. In reply, the Pro-World Talent CA were restricted to 94 for seven, with Mulund Gym's Aarav Malhotra taking 3-15. Mumbai and India U-19 batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal gave away the prizes.

Rohit shines for Children's Aid Society

Children's Aid Society (Mankhurd) beat Thakur International School (Kandivli) by 173 runs in a first-round MSSA Giles Shield knockout match at Cross Maidan yesterday. Batting first, the Mankhurd school scored 165-5 in the allotted 45 overs.

The Kandivli school, in reply, were bundled out for just 46, thanks to a five-wicket haul from Rohit Vishal (5-11). Barkya Chabya took 4-30. In another match, Kanav Verma claimed a fifer as Gundecha Education Academy (Kandivli) bowled out Podar International (Powai) for just 87 runs. Gundecha Education Academy then chased down the target with five wickets in hand.

Meanwhile, St Arnold's (Andheri) defeated Podar International (Khar) by four wickets after dismissing the Khar side for just 79. Vedant Lad (5-20) was the wrecker-in-chief for the Andheri school.

Mangaonkar to lead Indian challenge

India No. 2 Mahesh Mangaonkar will lead the local challenge in the Mumbai leg of the HCL-SRFI multi-city PSA Challenger Tour that gets underway at the Willingdon Sports Club from Tuesday (December 17 to 21).

The tournament will also see some prominent international stars in action from 10 countries, including Spain, Italy, Japan, Malaysia and Scotland. The men's field will be led by World No. 46 Karim Ali Fathi of Egypt, followed by Mangaonkar and India No. 6 Aditya Jagtap, the second and third seeds respectively.

The women's draw will be headed by World No. 41 Rachel Arnold of Malaysia followed by Lucy Turmel and Anna Kimberley of England. Sunayna Kuruvilla (4th seed) and Tanvi Khanna (7th seed) will also feature among the top eight.

Income Tax register massive 7-1 win

Income Tax SC were in dominant form and scored a resounding 7-1 win over Central Railway SC in an Elite Division encounter of the Rustomjee-MDFA League at the Cooperage recently.

Strikers Sandesh Gadkari and Henderson Dias scored hat-tricks for the taxmen while Bryce Miranda netted one to complete the tally.

Central Railway got their lone goal through Shabaz Pathan. Earlier, Union Bank of India scored a goal each through Valentine Pereira and Akshat Saptoj and went on to defeat Bank of India in another match.

