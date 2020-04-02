Mumbai: Mulund MLA exposes rotten government food supplies at ration shops

In a shocking exposure, Mulund Member of Legislative Assembly Mihir Kotecha on Thursday caught sub-standard quality wheat at the government mobile rationing shop in Mulund east after he personally visited and inspected them.

"Two days ago, I had taken a review from the ration officer in Mulund and had found out that only 22 out of 42 shops had either rice or wheat. There had been no response from the administration for a week. I was forced to tweet the issue to the police and administration to avoid a law & order situation.”

Kotecha also shot off a letter to the chief minister highlighting the problem elaborating that the contractor who had been assigned the task did not have enough vehicles to transport the essential commodities from the government's godown at Borivli.

"I called up the rationing controller's office who said they will send the supplies in the next three-four days. I even told them that I was ready to arrange for labour and transport all the ration that had been earmarked for Mulund at my cost," he said.

As a part of my follow-up during a visit to a shop in Mulund east on 90feet road, on personal inspection, I found sub-standard quality wheat on the mobile ration shop and have highlighted the issue again to the administration. "I got an assurance from the rationing department that it will be replaced," he said.

