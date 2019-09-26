Mum helped me after I split with footballer Jamie Redknapp: Singer Louise

English singer Louise Redknapp recently spoke about her split with former footballer Jamie Redknapp and how tough those years were. Louise, 44, and Jamie, 46, divorced in 2017 due to professional differences after 19 years of marriage.

The singer highlighted the split during the launch of some of her tracks from her new LP 'Heavy Love' in London recently. "When you make a new album after 18 years it's so scary. As it [divorce] was well documented I went through some really tough, tough years. My mum always encouraged me to write down my feelings. This song got me through a really tough time so mum, I want to thank you," she said.



Jamie Redknapp

