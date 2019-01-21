Mumbai: Byculla zoo wants a lion but has no giraffe to give in retur

national

Mumbai city's quest for lion suffers a setback as talks with Junagadh zoo break down. Reason: Byculla zoo has nothing of worth to swap for the pair of lions it wants

Want to see lions in the Byculla zoo again? You can't as they don't have giraffes. Confused? Well, that's what the Junagarh zoo authorities have asked Byculla zoo officials for in exchange for a pair of lions. Zoos across the country follow the barter system where they offer animals they have in surplus, in exchange for animals they want. Byculla zoo has very few animals and birds in surplus, but these no other zoo wants.

The Veermata Jijabai Udyan, or Byculla zoo's attempt to procure lions rests on its ability to exchange surplus animals for them. As part of the Byculla zoo's expansion plan, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been in talks with various zoos to transfer animals like jackals, civet cats, otters, hyenas, sloths and leopards. It has approached zoos in Ahmedabad, Kanpur and even the Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

Want lions? Give giraffes

While attempting to bring lions to the Byculla zoo, senior civic officials said that officials of the Sakkarbaug Zoological Garden or Junagadh zoo asked for giraffes in return. "We had asked for a pair of lions and they asked for giraffes in exchange. But we don't have giraffes or any other exotic animals to offer. Hence we are trying to get the lions transferred without an exchange," said an official from the Byculla zoo.



The zoo has fallen into a state of disrepair over the past few years and many animals including tigers died. The official added that since Junagadh zoo has a surplus of lions, they will be better taken care of at Byculla zoo where there are none. But civic officials voiced their concerns about the barter system, since there aren't too many animals left at the Byculla zoo to offer in exchange.

After the Junagarh zoo officials refused to budge, a representation has been sent to the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and civic chief Ajoy Mehta has written to JN Singh, the chief secretary of Gujarat last month as well. "I have written to the chief secretary to allow the lions to be transferred to Byculla zoo without an exchange. We are waiting for a reply," said Mehta.

Enclosure almost ready

The BMC took efforts to renovate the city's zoo and penguins were brought, after which it started to get some visitors. However, few other animals are visible in the exhibits. Currently, there are crocodiles, elephants, hippos, monkeys and birds. If and when the lions arrive at the Byculla zoo, they will be accommodated in an enclosure spread over 20,000 square feet which was earlier home to the crocodiles. They have now been shifted to the quarantine area. The work on the enclosure which started in June last year is close to completion and should be over in a month's time. Barring the holding area for the lion, the enclosure will include a keeper's area as well as a viewing shelter with a glass front.

20k sq ft

The area of the enclosure for the lions in Byculla zoo

