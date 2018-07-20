Mumabi: Four members of a family injured as part of a ceiling falls on them

Santosh Kadam, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation said all the injured were admitted to a hospital following the incident

Representational Picture

At least four members of a family, including two women, were injured when a part of the ceiling of their flat collapsed on them while they were asleep early on Friday, officials said. Their flat is located on the third floor of Navdarshan building opposite Naupada police station. The incident took place around 2.45 am, they said. Santosh Kadam, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation said all the injured were admitted to a hospital following the incident.

"The building was 35 years old and is in a precarious condition," he said.

The injured were identified as Narmada Shelar (75), Mukesh Shelar (50), Milind Shelar (40) and Madhuri Shelar (37). All of them suffered injuries on their heads, the officials said.

