Mumbai rains: Cloudy weather with light showers in coming days

After a wet start of the week, Mumbai and the suburbs are not likely to witness heavy rains in the next week as the weather will remain cloudy with light to moderate spells of rain in the coming days, private weather agency Skymet said.

According to Skymet, the weather will be pleasant as the well-marked low-pressure area over Gujarat’s Saurashtra is heading towards the west. The city and its neighbouring districts in the Maharashtra coast experienced strong winds as they were in the outer peripheral of the low-pressure area. The level of moisture in the air increased due to the strong south-westerly winds and the offshore extending from south Gujarat to north Kerala helped in the enhancement of rain activities in the Konkan region.

Latest updates on Mumbai Rains

Monsoon activity in the past 24 hours

A sudden spike in the rain activity was observed in the city and the suburbs on Tuesday. The Santacruz and Colaba observatories recorded 58mm of rains each.

In the past 24 hours, Dadar, Matunga, Wadala and its nearby locations have recorded an average of over 50mm of rains. Track #MumbaiRains and traffic in real-time, download #MumbaiRain app: https://t.co/Edh1eol7U5 @SkymetWeather #MumbaiRainWithSkymet pic.twitter.com/LnnZfF9Q2r — Mumbai Rain (@MumbaiRainApp) July 8, 2020

In the past 24 hours, Colaba and it's nearby locations have recorded an average of over 50mm of rains. Track #MumbaiRains and traffic in real-time, download #MumbaiRain app: https://t.co/Edh1eol7U5 @SkymetWeather #MumbaiRainWithSkymet pic.twitter.com/PQCLcfP6MB — Mumbai Rain (@MumbaiRainApp) July 8, 2020

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Juinagar received the highest rainfall on Tuesday at 121.9mm.

last 24 hours Rainfall Mumbai and around 8 July pic.twitter.com/cPY8hmaJRJ — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 8, 2020

The weather department has predicted generally cloudy skies with a possibility of moderate rain in the city and suburbs on Wednesday.

The IMD’s Santacruz observatory has recorded a maximum temperature of 30.6 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25.8 degree Celsius. On the other hand, the Colaba observatory has recorded a maximum temperature of 29.8 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 26 degree Celsius.

