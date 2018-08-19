Mumbai: 10-day police custody for Raut, 2 others as police yet to decode letter

national

Cops told court they wanted to decode letter found in Solapur

Representational Image

The Sessions court on Saturday remanded Vaibhav Raut, Sharad Kalaskar and Sudhanwa Ghondhalekar, accused of keeping ammunition and explosives in their possession, to 10 days in police custody till August 28. The police pleaded before the court that they had found a letter in Solapur, which had code language and needed to be cracked.

Raut, Kalaskar and Ghondhalekar were booked under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code. The initial remand of seven days was completed on Saturday.

Sighting 19 grounds to extend police custody, the ATS lawyer Jaising Desai stated, "The police need to establish the source of explosives found from Nalasopara and Natepute. Also, a letter has been recovered from the house of Prasad Deshpande, who was detained from Natepute, that has code words, which need to be cracked." Defence lawyer Sanjeev Punalekar alleged, "The ATS is a making case out of nothing and even after eight days, it hasn't come up with the objective of the ammunition."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates