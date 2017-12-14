Mumbai: 10-year-old hit by speeding truck dies after four hospitals refuse treatment

Even while lying gravely injured in a pool of blood, Nishad Ghadi, 10, was asking his father Govind to not worry, reassuring him that they would find a hospital that would admit him and treat his wounds

Even while lying gravely injured in a pool of blood, Nishad Ghadi, 10, was asking his father Govind to not worry, reassuring him that they would find a hospital that would admit him and treat his wounds. But that was not to be. Fours hours after a speeding truck hit Nishad, he died because three hospitals turned him away. He was the only child of his parents. The accident occurred around 10 am on Monday, when Nishad and Govind were out to deliver a masala consignment in Nalasopara east.



Nishad Ghadi and his father Govind. Pics/Hanif Patel

In a pool of blood

When they reached the delivery spot, Nishad stood by his father's bike as Govind went to give the package. On his way back, Govind heard people screaming. When he ran to see what was happening, he saw Nishad lying in a pool of blood; a speeding truck had hit him. According to the devastated father, his son was alive and had not lost hope even while he was in severe pain.

"Don't worry papa, I am going to be fine. I am all right. Nothing will happen to me. I am Baahubali' he said holding his father's face, while lying in the pool of blood. Seeing me panic, he got concerned about me. While I was shattered, he kept building up hope in me," said Govind.Govind picked Nishad up in his arms rushed him to a nearby government hospital, but that hospital referred him to the Dadwate hospital in Nalasopara west. The doctors there asked him to go to the Riddhi Siddhi hospital, which in turn asked him to go to the Allianz hospital, where Nishad breathed his last.

Doctors wasted time

"I was turned away by three hospitals. By the time we reached the fourth one, my son lost the battle. For about four hours, I kept running from one hospital to another with my injured son. Had he received treatment on time, he would have been alive. The doctors just wasted my time and none of them tried to save his life," said the bereaved father. "I would not have been this sad had he passed away during the course of his treatment. But it's a pity that no hospital treated him at all," he added. The Nalasopara police have registered a case and are moving forward with the investigation.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go