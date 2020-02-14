Mumbai: 100 firefighters battle blaze in Andheri building

A major fire broke out at the non-operational Rolta Technology Park in MIDC, Andheri East, on Thursday. The blaze that started on the second floor in one of the three buildings in the complex, spread quickly to the entire building and at least 100 fire fighters were involved in dousing it. There were no injuries as the building was unoccupied. Fire brigade officials said the fire-fighting system of the building was not functioning and they are investigating to find the exact cause of the fire.

Eyewitnesses said the fire started around 11.30 am on Thursday.

Arun Singh, a resident of the area, said, "We immediately informed the fire brigade. They took more than an hour to reach. The commercial premises has three buildings and has not been operational for two years. Apart from the security staff, there was no one in the building."

According to Chief Fire Officer PS Rahangdale, "Twelve fire engines, Quick Response Vehicles (QRV), three special appliances and about 100 fire fighters were needed for the operation. The glass facade, aluminium cladding, covered roof, encroachment in fire passages, no ventilation, etc, were major issues during fire fighting."

"More than 100 breathing apparatuses were used. Though the fire is contained, the cooling operation continues. MIDC fire officials will be asked to produce all permissions including for roof-top covering and any inspection or notices issued to the building. Further action and the cause of the fire will be known after investigation. As the building fire system was not in working condition, the electricity and water supply will be cut off," added Rahangdale.

Gas cylinder leak causes fire

A fire broke out due to leakage in a gas cylinder at Vikas Mandal, Janu Pada, Kandivali (E) on Wednesday around 11.10 pm. While the fire was immediately controlled, nine locals were injured, of which five suffered severe burns. They have been admitted to the civic-run Shatabdi hospital and are in stable condition, disaster control room officials said.

Inputs by Chetna Sadadekar

