Mumbai: 11-year-old mauled by pack of stray dogs in Virar

The boy, Nirvad Mihir, was rescued by two lifeguards who were at Arnala beach nearby

A 11-year-old boy was attacked by dozens of stray dogs near Arnala beach in Virar on Wednesday morning. He was initially rushed to the local government hospital and later shifted to a private hospital.

His condition is now stable though he has sustained deep bite wounds all over his body.

The boy has been identified as Nirvad Mihir, an Arnala Killa resident, and a Std V student. He was crossing the Arnala dumping space after buying chocolate from accross the road when the dogs attacked him.

Local resident Swapnil Kawli, said 20 to 25 stray dogs were foraging for food in the dumping area and on spotting the boy suddenly attacked him and dragged him towards the dumping place.

A couple of lifeguards at the beach heard the barking and screaming and came to investigate. When they saw the boy being mauled, they raced to save him with the help of other locals who had also come to see what happened.

"The child was badly injured. We called 108 for an ambulance, but they did not turn up for more than half-an-hour so we called a local and requested him to rush the boy to hospital in his car," said Nirvad's uncle Suresh Mihir.

