Mumbai: 12 Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Palghar for staying illegally in India

Palghar: Twelve Bangladeshi nationals, including nine women, have been arrested by Anti-Terrorism Cell (ATC), for staying illegally in India without any valid documents. The ATC arrested them on Monday from Boisar area in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

Mansingh Patil, Assistant Police Inspector of ATC said that they had received information that the 12 Bangladeshi nationals were staying illegally in Boisar area.

Officials further said that they did not have any valid documents. A case has been registered against them and further investigation is underway.

