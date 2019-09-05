Mumbai: 12 pups murdered in Goregaon, Rs 50k reward announced for information on killers

An animal rights NGO has announced a reward of Rs 50,000 to anyone who can give information about those who murdered 12 puppies in a Goregaon on August 28. The Goregaon police filed an FIR against unidentified persons on the same day after CCTV footage showed a group of four men around the spot where the puppies were found dead.

School kids, who used to feed the pups and their three mothers, were the first to see the slain pups in their plastic shed and informed a local activist, Swapnil Patil, who alerted the NGO, Bombay Animal Rights.

"Soon after Swapnil spoke to us, another activist, Ashley Packiam called to say two more pups were found dead under a car parked in the building," said Vijay Kishore Mohanani, founder BAR. “The inhuman incident happened on Road No. 16 in Jawahar Nagar, near Universal School." Mohanani approached the Goregaon police, who performed a panchnama and registered the FIR.

When the police went to a nearby Jain temple to check its CCTV footage, they found that the temple camera was turned away from the crime scene. All they could find was footage of four people leaving the scene, but none of the locals, including vendors, temple staff and shopkeepers, could identify the suspects. "We will give a cash reward of R50,000 to anyone who can give details of these accused," said Mohnani.

