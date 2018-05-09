Mumbai: 12-year-old drowns in illegal swimming pool at a fitness centre

The deceased has been identified as Said Khan

On Tuesday afternoon, a 12-year-old drowned in an illegally constructed swimming pool at a fitness centre in Mumbra. The deceased has been identified as Said Khan. The Mumbra police have registered an ADR.

According to police sources, Said and his friends visited the Future Fitness centre to spend some time swimming. While they were in the pool, Khan started to drown. His friends called out to adults in the centre to get him out, but he'd drowned by the time help arrived.

Sources said the drowning could have been a result of a scuffle between the boys. But cops are yet to ascertain the cause. Cops found out that the centre was an illegal construction, and two years ago, another teenager had lost his life there in a similar incident. Sources also said the centre had no lifeguard. K C Pasalkar, senior police inspector of Mumbra police station said, "We are yet to find out how the boy drowned."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates