Mumbai: Raped by step-father, 12-year-old gives birth to baby girl

In a shocking incident, a twelve-year-old rape victim gave birth to a premature baby girl on Monday. The critical delivery took place at Mumbai's JJ Hospital.

The victimised child had not even attained puberty while giving birth. Meanwhile, the baby weighed 1.4 kg at birth and was shifted to the hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. With the available medical history, doctors believe that the prterm baby was born after 8 months of pregnancy.

The 12-year-old girl and her mother were sent by the police to the JJ Hospital for a medical exmaination to confirm her rape. A few hours after arriving at the hospital the child went into labour. Strangely the child's pregnancy was confirmed merely a week before the delivery.

A report in The Hindu quotes police inspector Mahesh Patil of Palghar's Manor police station as having stated that the girl had complained of stomach pain to her mother. A medical check-up at a local hospital had confirmed the child's pregnancy. Following which, the girl's mother filed a complaint with thw police naming the child's stepfather as the assaulter.

