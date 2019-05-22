Mumbai: 13 injured in cylinder blast in Jogeshwari West
The incident took place around 8.30 pm at a home in the suburb's Behram Baug locality on Tuesday
Thirteen people were reported injured in a cylinder blast inside a house at Hanuman Chawl in Jogeshwari West. The incident took place around 8.30 pm at a home in the suburb's Behram Baug locality on Tuesday. The injured have been admitted to a hospital for treatment, police said.
#UPDATE: Three more people were injured in the cylinder blast at Hanuman chawl in Mumbai's Jogeshwari West, yesterday. All 13 injured have been admitted to a hospital for treatment. https://t.co/whRjyKQnhw— ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2019
Mumbai: 10 people suffered injures in cylinder blast at Hanuman chawl in Jogeshwari West, today. All injured admitted to a hospital for treatment.— ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2019
The fire Brigade personnel managed to douse the blaze by 9:15 pm. More details are awaited. Similarly, a fire broke out in a building at Yari Road in Andheri West in which three people were injured. The locals said a cylinder exploded inside a flat on the fourth floor of the eight-storey residential building causing the blaze around 11 am. Two of the three injured people, identified as Deep Himanshu Desai, 35, and Nilima Rawan, 60, were rushed to Cooper Hospital by the locals before the fire brigade was alerted.
While Desai suffered about 35 per cent burns, Rawan sustained a head injury. The third person sustained a minor injury and was given first aid inside the ambulance that had arrived with the fire brigade. The fire brigade, which was alerted around 11.25 am, arrived at the scene at 11.44 am and as able to douse the fire in about 10 minutes.
Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies
