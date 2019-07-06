Mumbai: 13-year-old pushed off high-rise at Aarey dies
The 13-year-old girl who had allegedly been pushed off a high-rise at Royal Palms last week by a 16-year-old boy died during treatment at Hiranandani hospital on Friday.
Senior inspector Vijay Laxmi Hiremeth from Aarey police station confirmed her death. Speaking to mid-day, she said the girl was declared dead by a panel of doctors and her post-mortem would be conduct at JJ hospital.
After the death of the girl, the attempt to murder case against the 16-year-old boy was converted into murder. The boy had confessed to the crime soon after he was detained and told cops he had become furious when the girl refused a relationship with him.
