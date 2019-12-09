Mumbai: 13 years on, BKC police arrest thief who jumped bail

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

The BKC police recently arrested an accused who jumped bail in a house break-in case and took up a job as a taxi driver.

Police were able to trace the accused even though they did not have his photograph, a Times of India report read.

It said Moinuddin Shaikh, 35, begged them to let him go as his case was closed and he would have to pay Rs 600 to his employer if he would not be allowed to drive.

In 2006, Shaikh was arrested for stealing phones and Rs35,000 from a mobile repair shop in Bharat Nagar. He was arrested and later released on bail. Police said he was declared a proclaimed offender after he failed to attend court trials and his family claimed that they had not seen him since 2006.

The report further added that deputy commissioner of police (zone 8) Manjunath Singe formed a team comprising of senior inspector Pradeep Kadam and assistant inspector SM Kole. "For five days, the team kept a watch on him and then arrested him," police said.

