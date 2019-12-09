Mumbai: 14-year-old boy falls off bike, mowed down by BEST bus in Wadala

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A 14-year-old boy died after being run over by a BEST bus in Wadala, following which the bus driver was arrested, an official said on Sunday. Moin Peer Mohammad Khan was riding pillion on his brother Raees' two-wheeler on Saturday evening when the incident took place, a Wadala TT police station official said.

"Raees lost control over the two-wheeler and Moin fell on the road near Vidyalankar College. A BEST bus coming from behind crushed Moin under its wheels. We have arrested driver Nilesh Bodke," he informed. Raees is critical and is undergoing treatment at a nearby civic hospital, he added.

Bodke was charged under IPC Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and has been sent to judicial custody till December 21, he added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates