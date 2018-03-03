Mumbai: 14-year-old slips and falls from school bus, is crushed under rear wheel

Police say he apparently slipped on water as students were playing Holi in the vehicle



Raja Kamble was a student of Rambhau Moze High School

A 14-year-old boy died in a bizarre accident, when he slipped inside his school bus and fell from it, only to come under its rear wheel on Thursday. He was playing with water balloons when the incident occurred.

The police have identified the deceased as Raja Satish Kamble, a resident of Laxminarayan Nagar in Wadmukhwadi. He was a student of Std IX in Rambhau Moze High School. Initially a case of accidental death had been registered with Dighi police station and police had detained the school bus driver, Baban Jalindar Vitekar, 41. He was later arrested.

Assistant Police Inspector Mahendra Kadam of Dighi police station, who is investigating the case said, "After school got over, the students were playing with water and colours as it was Holi. It seems Raja was throwing balloons and slipped in the moving bus due to the water. He hurt his forehead and landed under the rear wheel of the bus."

He added, "It seems the bus did not have an attendant and the safety door was not locked properly due to which this incident took place. We are probing the case."

