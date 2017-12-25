Mumbai: 15 hurt after speeding bus crashes into dumper at Marol bus depot

Fifteen people, including the driver and conductor of a BEST bus, were injured, when it collided with a dumper truck near Marol bus depot on Sunday afternoon

Fifteen people, including the driver and conductor of a BEST bus, were injured, when it collided with a dumper truck near Marol bus depot on Sunday afternoon. BEST officials said the bus, on route number 454 (Airoli to Andheri), was passing by Marol bus depot around 12.45 pm when the incident occurred.



Sources said the dumper truck came onto the main road all of a sudden from one of the bylanes on the left side. The bus driver, Shivaji Namdev Shinde, 49, braked hard but could not stop in time, and the speeding bus rammed into the dumper. The police have registered a case and arrested the dumper driver.

Police officers said all the injured were taken to Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Centre in Jogeshwari and are said to be out of danger. Medical Superintendent Dr Shashikant Wadekar said, "All the injured are stable; they all had minor injuries. They have been kept under observation."

