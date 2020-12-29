Mumbai: 16-year-old arrested for performing stunts in moving auto

The screen grab of the boy performing stunts in an auto

The Kandivli police on Monday caught a 16-year-old boy performing stunts on a busy road in a running auto and have booked both the boy and the auto driver under various sections of IPC including the negligence and rash driving charges in the afternoon.

A video in which a minor boy is seen performing stunts in a running autorickshaw went viral on social media around 10 am. As soon as the Kandivli police received the video, the police officer immediately traced the auto through the vehicle number. The driver has been identified as Jasim Hawaldar, a resident of Islam Compound in Kandivli West.

During investigation, it was found that Hawaldar did not have a driver's licence and had simply got into a parked rickshaw and took it for a joyride, driving rashly with the teenager performing stunts and misbehaving with passers-by.

"We have caught the accused and booked and arrested them," said an officer from Kandivli police station.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news