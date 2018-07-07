Mumbai: 16-year-old boy mysteriously jumps off high-rise in Mulund

"We have talked to the family and many people who knew him, but no one could tell us whether he was depressed or in trouble. Everybody is shocked. We are scanning his mobile phone records and social media accounts for clues."

Representational Pic

A 16-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide from a high-rise in Mulund, where he stayed with his family, on Friday. Police said the boy was preparing for the IIT entrance exam. According to the police, between 8 am and 8:30 am, he went to the refuge area of the building on the 8th floor, and jumped off. Residents immediately took him to Fortis Hospital where he was declared dead before admission.

ADR registered

"We have registered an Accidental Death Report and are trying to find the reason behind the suicide. We have not found a suicide note," said an officer from the Mulund police station. Police sources said the boy's father works in the UK. His mother had gone to the gym while his elder brother was out playing football, so he was alone at home at the time of the incident.

Cop says

Chetan Bagul, investigating officer from the Mulund police station said, "We have talked to the family and many people who knew him, but no one could tell us whether he was depressed or in trouble. Everybody is shocked. We are scanning his mobile phone records and social media accounts for clues."

