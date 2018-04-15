Mumbai: 16-year-old Youth drowns near Haji Ali

Apr 15, 2018, 20:51 IST | PTI

His body was later recovered by the fire brigade

DrownRepresentational Image

A 16-year-old youth drowned in the sea near famous Haji Ali Dargah in Central Mumbai during high tide, police said on Sunday. The youth, identified as Avnesh Khan, had ventured into the sea for swimming along with his friends yesterday, a police official said, adding that Khan was pulled deep into the water during high tide.

His body was later recovered by the fire brigade. Police have registered a case of accidental death at Tardeo police station.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Trending Video

Tags

haji ali dargahmumbai centralmumbai news
Go to top