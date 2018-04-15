Mumbai: 16-year-old Youth drowns near Haji Ali

His body was later recovered by the fire brigade

Representational Image

A 16-year-old youth drowned in the sea near famous Haji Ali Dargah in Central Mumbai during high tide, police said on Sunday. The youth, identified as Avnesh Khan, had ventured into the sea for swimming along with his friends yesterday, a police official said, adding that Khan was pulled deep into the water during high tide.

His body was later recovered by the fire brigade. Police have registered a case of accidental death at Tardeo police station.

