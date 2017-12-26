Mumbai: 17-year-old drowns in a river near Badlapur

A teenaged boy reportedly died from drowning near a barrage in Badlapur when he had gone for a picnic with his friends from school. His body was found on Monday morning

A teenaged boy reportedly died from drowning near a barrage in Badlapur when he had gone for a picnic with his friends from school. His body was found on Monday morning.

The 17-year-old deceased was identified as Sagir Sheikh Mansuri and he was a resident of Mankhurd. A senior officer from Badlapur police station told The Indian Express, "According to his friends, he slipped on the edge of water and fell in. We had been looking for the boy with a team of divers for the last two days. This morning, the body was found. We have already lodged a case of accidental death and are investigating further to ascertain if this was indeed an accident."

In November, a 22-year-old man who had gone swimming at a Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation pool died after he choked on gutkha he had consumed. The police said that the man was a resident of Kalyan and may have swallowed the guthka while swimming. The man and his friends went for a swim to the pool in Dombivali. A life guard at the pool said that the man jumped into the pool but did not come out. The lifeguard then immediately jumped into the pool and brought the man out with the help of others.