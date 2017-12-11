Mumbai: 17-year-old footballer survives heart attack, doctors analysing cause

His parents had ignored his minor symptoms the night before; doctors are now analysing underlying cause

The curious cardiac case of Ashish Ranjan (name changed), a fit district-level footballer with no history of heart troubles has arrested the doctors at Nanavati hospital, so much so that they are now planning to publish it in an international medical journal.



Dr Salil Shirodkar

What makes the 17-year-old's case unique is the heart attack he suffered after what his family assumed to be about of acidity. He came home from practice on October 21, developed a chest pain and began vomiting.

Meds for acidity

"We thought he had a digestion problem, so we gave him medicines for acidity. But his condition deteriorated the next morning and we rushed him to a local clinic that referred him to a bigger hospital. He was then taken to Nanavati hospital, where we learnt that he'd suffered a heart attack," said Ramesh, Ashish's father.

The news not only shocked the family but also the doctors at the hospital, who couldn't understand why a teen sportsman with no history of addiction or health issues suffered from a heart attack. "His family also didn't show any sign of heart disease. We couldn't find a reason for the attack, which really surprised us," said Dr Salil Shirodkar, senior consultant, cardiology from the hospital. Within an hour of admission, he was taken to for an angioplasty, which helped save his life.

Footy on hold

"We are planning to publish this case in an international journal considering its unique nature. But for that, we need to do some more tests," he added. It has been over a month since the operation but Ashish has not been allowed to play football. Asked if he would be able to play again, Dr Harshad Limaye, the hospital's senior consultant for internal medicine said, "We will try our best to make him play again. But far now, we have asked him not to play until we give him the green signal."

Ashish's parents are now informing others to not ignore any symptoms of chest pain with their children. Dr Limaye said, "If a youth develops chest pain after any exertion, then there are chances that he might have a heart problem, which can impact his health severely in the future, like it did in Ashish's case."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go