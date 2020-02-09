Mumbai: 18,084 people screened for coronavirus at International airport till Feb 8

Around 18,084 people have been screened at the Mumbai International Airport till February 8 and 35 of them had symptoms similar to Coronavirus, officials said.

While 140 passengers belonged to Maharashtra, two passengers (medical students) from Kerala, who were studying in Wuhan city of China, have been admitted to Mumbai's Kasturba hospital on Friday as precautionary measure though they did not have symptoms of Coronavirus.

Their samples are also sent to the National Institute of Virology Pune and results of same are awaited.

The Coronavirus originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year and has since spread to various cities around the world.The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a global health crisis.

