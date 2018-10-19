Mumbai: 18 entry, exit points to ensure smooth Coastal Road commute

national

The coastal road will start from Princess Street at Marine Lines and end at Worli (Bandra-Worli sea link). It will be 9.98-km long and will cost the civic body around Rs 12,000 crore

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) ambitious coastal road project will have strategic points at three main locations for the smooth entry and exit of vehicles. According to Coastal Road department officials, these three points, called interchanges, will have 18 exit and entry points in all to give motorists hassle-free connectivity.

Chief Engineer of the Coastal Road department Mohan Machiwal said, "These interchanges will be constructed at Amarsons Gardens, Haji Ali and Worli Seaface. The 18 entry and exit points at these interchanges will be divided equally. The length of these interchanges will be 14-km and will be constructed as per international standards."

According to the civic body's plan, at Amarsons Garden, there will be four entry and exit points that will be 2.52-km long; at Haji Ali, the eight entry/exit points will be 6.91 km in length, and at Worli, the six points will be 4.55-km long.

Speaking about the Coastal Road earlier, the civic body stated that taking note of safety, the two proposed tunnels will have 13 cross tunnels for emergency exit and rescue operations. The original coastal road plan was to be 29.2-km from Marine Drive to Kandivli, but was later divided into parts in a bid to complete the project on time. Now, MSRDC will construct from the Bandra end of Bandra-Worli sealink to Versova and after Versova, the rest will be completed by BMC.

An easy ride ahead

Worli Sealink point

1. Marine Drive to Bindu Madhav Thackeray chowk.

2. Marine Drive to JK Kapoor chowk.

3. JK Kapoor chowk to Bandra worli sealink.

4. Marine drive to JK Kapoor chowk

5. Bindu madhav Thackeray chowk to Marine Drive

6. JK Kapoor chowk to Marine Drive.

Amarsons Garden point arm

1. Marine Drive to Tata garden.

2. Tata garden to Bandra Worli sealink

3. Tata garden to Marine Drive

4. Bandra worli sealink to Tata garden

Haji Ali point

1. Marine Drive to Rajni Patel chowk

2. From Vatsalabai Desai chowk to Bandra Worli sealink.

3. From Rajni Patel chowk to Marine Drive

4. From Bandra worli sealink to Vatsalabai Desai chowk

5. Bandra worli sealink to Rajni Patel chowk.

6. Marine Drive to Vatsalabai Desai chowk

7. Vatsalabai Desai chowk to Marine Drive

8. Rajni Patel chowk fo Bandra worli sealink.

