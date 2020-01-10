Mumbai: 18 local trains to be cancelled on Western Railway over the weekend

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

About 18 local trains will be cancelled over the weekend between 12.30am and 5.30am on both Saturday, January 11, and Sunday, January 12, on both the slow and fast lines for re-girdering work of the road overbridge between Mahim and Bandra.

According to Ravindra Bhakar, chief public relations Officer, Western Railway, on account of the block, some of the up and down suburban trains, mail/express trains will remain cancelled, mode will be changed, they will be short terminated or will be delayed.

The last train to depart from Churchgate will be the VR91295 at 12.50 am as BO91297 will remain cancelled on both Saturday and Sunday.

12.50am

Time last train will leave Churchgate on Saturday

