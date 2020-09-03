Mumbai: 18 members of Riot Control Police unit in Palghar test COVID-19 positive

As many as 18 members of the Riot Control Police (RCP) unit of Plaghar district tested positive of COVID-19 in one-day. The district superintendent of police (SP) issued an advisory to the additional commissioner, subdivision officers, senior inspectors and police personnel at all the police stations under the jurisdiction of Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC) to get themselves tested.

According to police sources, there are two Riot Control Police (RCP) units in Palghar (30 policemen in each unit). In the wake of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, the SP deployed one unit at Palghar office and sent another unit at the office of the Additional Commissioner at Vasai division. These units were patrolling in different areas during the festival.

On Tuesday, a rapid antigen test was conducted on 30 members of the RCP unit, of which 18 were found to be positive, said Sachin Nawadkar, PRO of Palghar district police.

Those RCP members, who are asymptomatic, are kept in Golden park centre, while symptomatic patients were admitted to Wada hospital.

Till date, 354 cops from Palghar district have tested positive, of which 55 are undergoing treatment, 295 have been discharged and 4 have lost their life to the deadly virus, the PRO added.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news