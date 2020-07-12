Mumbai: 18 people test positive for COVID-19 at Maharashtra's Raj Bhavan say BMC sources

18 people have tested positive for coronavirus at Maharashtra's Raj Bhavan after they went for screening by themselves for the infection, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sources informed on Sunday. The civic body will get them tested again, sources added.



More details are awaited in this regard.



According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, Maharashtra has so far has recorded 2,46,600 cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 99,499 are active cases, 1,36,985 have been cured/migrated. A total of 10,116 have died in the state after contracting the virus.

