Mumbai: 18-ton metal pipe breaks free from trailer, crushes biker to death

A biker died when he was crushed under an 18-ton metal pipe on National Highway 4 near Dhansar village, Panvel recently. Taloja police has filed an FIR against the driver of the trailer ferrying the pipes, who fled.

On April 20, 35-year-old Maruti Mhatre, a resident of Waklangav, left his home to attend a wedding. "Around 3.30 pm my brother Bhagwan called saying Maruti had met with an accident. I took my bike and went to Dhansar village," said his friend and former sarpanch Motiram Gondhali. Gondhali said he saw Mhatre was stuck from the waist under a metal pipe with the bike. The pipe weighed 18-ton, was 20 feet long with a diameter of 1 metre, and thickness of 3-4 inches. Gondhali said onlookers tried to lift the pipe but couldn't. Mhatre lost his life after one and half hours. An ambulance took 4 hours to reach and take Mhatre to the Rural Hospital, Panvel, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Mhatre is survived by his wife, three kids, mother and sister. He worked in a private company and also ran a Chinese food stall. He was the sole bread-winner of the family.

Taloja cops booked the driver of the trailer (vehicle number — HR-39-B-942) who fled. "Mhatre was riding his bike (MH-04-GB-866). At Mumbra-Panvel Highway (National Highway no. 4), he waited for a trailer carrying heavy pipes to pass. But due to a pothole the trailer got a jolt which broke the rope holding the pipes. A pipe rolled down and crushed Mhatre," said an officer from Taloja Police station.

