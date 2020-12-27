Mumbai: 18-year-old dies in hit-and-run in Goregaon

The Bangur Nagar police registered a case of hit and run against an unidentified bus driver who crushed an 18-year-old student under his vehicle at Link Road, Goregaon West, on Friday evening. The deceased has been identified as Vishal Vikram Kuyeshkar, a resident of Galaxy Classic society at MG Road, Mitha Nagar, in Goregaon West. Police are scanning CCTV footage of the area, to trace the accused bus driver. Kuyeshkar was a first-year BMS (Bachelor Management Studies) student. The police said he had gone to deliver a tiffin to his father, when his bike was hit by the bus.

Speaking with mid-day, Kuyeshkar's father Vikram said, "On Friday at 5 pm, my son left home to give me a dabba at my office in Malad. However, he hadn't reached by 5.30 pm, so I called my wife to check on him. When she said he had left home half an hour ago, I called him and an unknown person picked up the phone and said that Vishal had been in an accident. The police had rushed Vishal to the Shatabdi Hospital in a van and he was declared dead before admission."

"The accused driver didn't even stop the vehicle after the accident took place and ran the bus over him, witnesses tell me. There are so many cameras on Link Road. The accused should be caught. We need justice for my son."

A police officer said, "We have registered a hit-and-run case against an unknown bus driver. We had sent the body for postmortem to the Trauma Care Centre Hospital at Jogeshwari and the postmortem report says that the deceased died due to multiple injuries on the body due to a bus running over him.

We have registered a case under Section 304 (a) (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 134 (a) (b) of the Motor Vehicle Act (particulars of the persons injured or killed in the accident). We are scanning all CCTV footage near the accident spot."

