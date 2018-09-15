Mumbai: 18-year-old finds abandoned baby while playing kabaddi in Virar

national

The baby boy whom he found, has been admitted to a hospital in critical condition

A doctor said there were wounds on the baby's lips, as well as a bruise on the back of his head. PIC/Hanif Patel

An 18-year-old playing kabaddi with his friends, turned rescuer for an abandoned newborn on Friday. The baby boy whom he found, has been admitted to a hospital in critical condition. The Virar police have registered a complaint against unknown persons.

Thought it was a cat

Pratik Namude was playing kabaddi in an open field with friends near the Nana Nani Park at Virar (East), when he heard what he thought was the persistent mew of a cat. Upset by it, he followed the direction of the sound and was shocked to see a baby lying in the grass. The police were informed immediately.

"We usually come here to play cricket. On Friday, several youngsters, including Pratik, were playing kabaddi. Pratik first thought a cat was crying and went to investigate, when he found the baby," said his elder brother, Prathamesh Namude.

A team from the Virar police station rushed the baby to the nearby Chaitanya Hospital. According to Dr Amit Samant from the hospital, the baby was probably born early on Friday. He also said there were wounds on his lips, as well as a bruise on the back of his head. The umbilical cord had not been cut. There was also blood inside his mouth and he was having trouble breathing.

"The wounds have been cleaned and the blood removed from the mouth. He has started breathing properly, but, his condition is still critical and we have kept him on observation in the ICCU," said Dr Samant.

Police speak

Police are investigating who abandoned the baby. "We have registered a complaint against unknown persons under Section 317 of the IPC (Exposure and abandonment of child under 12 years, by parent or person having care of it). We are looking at CCTV footage around the area to find the person who abandoned the baby," said Sub-Divisional Police Officer Jayant Bajbale of Virar division.

