Mumbai: 18-year-old worker dies after his leg gets entangled in lift cable in Mulund

In a tragic incident, a skilled worker identified as Raja Shaikh (18), died on Tuesday after his leg got entangled in the cable of a service lift at an under-construction building site in Mulund. He fell in the lift shaft from the 16th floor. Police stated a worker accidentally operated the lift. The deceased was a residing at the construction site on Dr. RP Road in Mulund (W) with other workers.

On Tuesday morning, while he was working on the 16th floor, one of the workers switched on the service lift meant for transporting cement on floors and his leg got entangled in the cable. Injured Raja was taken to MT Agarwal Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival by doctors.

"The contractor had not put the safety net around the building. It's a basic infrastructure every construction site should have. If a safety net was around the building, the worker's life could have been saved" told an officer from Mulund Police station. Mulund cops have filed a case against unknown persons under IPC section 304A (causing death by negligence) and 34 (common intention) against unknown persons. "We have filed a case against unknown persons in connection to the death and will track the people responsible for this accident soon," told Ravi Sardesai, Senior Inspector of Mulund Police station.

