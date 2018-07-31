Mumbai: 19-year-old kills himself over girlfriend's 'torture'

The Kalyan GRP are now investigating the case and have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter for now

Rajesh Bhandari

After fighting with his girlfriend at Vitthalwadi railway station and recording four videos thereafter, alleging she drove him to suicide, Kalyan resident Rajesh Bhandari, 19, jumped in front of a train on July 27. The Kalyan GRP are now investigating the case and have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter for now.

According to officials, Bhandari, a resident of Ambivli in Kalyan, had been in a relationship with the girl since they were in Std IX. In 2017, their families had decided to get them married by the end of this year. However, the two had hit a rough patch recently. On July 27, they got into an argument at Vitthalwadi station. The girl said she would not marry Bhandari and left from the spot.

A police officer said, "After she left, Bhandari recorded four videos alleging the girl is 'responsible for his death' and sent them to his brother. He said she hasn't been behaving properly with him and keeps 'torturing' him over small things. Later, he tried to jump in front of a train, but was stopped by commuters. He hid for an hour and jumped in front of another train."

Senior GRP inspector Dinkar Pingle said, "Initially, we did not know the reason for his death, so we registered an ADR. But now that the family has come to us with the videos, we're investigating the matter. We'll take appropriate action against anyone found responsible."

