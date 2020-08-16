Mumbai: 2,088 patients knocked off city's COVID-19 list

There has also been a rise in dengue and malaria cases. BMC workers led a campaign in Dharavi to spread awareness on Saturday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Following a dip in COVID-19 cases, the city on Saturday, once again reported more than thousand cases and 48 deaths. Across Maharashtra, 12,614 new cases were reported with 322 deaths. The MMR and Pune region contributed more than 50 per cent of these cases.

After reconciliation of the data till July 31 in the state, entries of 2,088 patients were removed from the cumulative number of Mumbai and 594 patients from the state. "The exercise of reconciliation of patients' data has been completed and more than 2,000 patients, either duplicated or from outside of Mumbai, were removed from the cumulative numbers," said an official from the BMC.

Mumbai reported 1,254 cases and 48 deaths on Saturday. According to the data, 888 patients recovered. Currently, there are 17,584 active patients in the city. The number of total deaths increased to 7,083. In Mumbai, Malabar Hill, Tardeo (D ward) and Girgaum, Charni Road (C ward) areas reported more than 1.25 per cent growth rate per day, along with Borivli (R/C). Borivli has 1.29 per cent growth rate with 6,560 cumulative number of cases. While the growth rate has slowed down in K/E (Andheri E and Vile Parle E), the ward's cumulative number of patients reached 7,945 patients on Saturday. The ward has 934 active patients. Borivli has 1,184 active patients. D and C wards have 969 and 232 active patients respectively.

In the MMR region, Navi Mumbai (447) and Raigad district (376) reported a higher number of cases.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news