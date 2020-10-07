Mumbai: 2 arrested for stopping BMC workers from conducting health check-ups in Oshiwara

The Mumbai Police on Sunday arrested two men for allegedly stopping health workers from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) from discharging their duty in Andheri's Oshiwara area. Police officials said the health workers had gone to Gulshan Nagar society in Oshiwara for a door-to-door survey initiated by the state government.

During the survey, the accused, identified as Nasir Khan (45) and Alam Ali Shaikh (30), stopped the health workers from conducting check-ups, reports Hindustan Times. "They even told other members of the society that the health workers were child thieves and tore the government survey book," an officer said.

Complainant Anita Khadtare (35), a health worker at BMC's K-West ward, said she and her colleague Meena D'Souza (40) visited the building at Gulshan Nagar. "A woman on the second floor refused to share details and also told their neighbours to not share any details," Khadtare said.

Amid all this, Khan, the woman's husband, came out and started yelling at the health officer and said that they were child thieves and asked to remove their mask to check their faces, a police officer said. Although Khadtare and D'Souza told the residents that they were from the BMC and were doing their duty, Khan refused to listen and snatched the survey book and tore it.

As the matter escalated, more than 20 people gathered at the spot and started shouting at the health officers. A team of Oshiwara police reached the spot and arrested the accused under Sections 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

