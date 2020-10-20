Mumbai: 2 BMC staffers electrocuted while repairing water pipeline in Kurla

Amol Kale and Ganesh Ugale who died in the mishap

Two labourers of BMC's Water Department were electrocuted while repairing a water pipeline in Kurla, while another five were injured. The incident occurred around 8 am on Monday.

According to BMC's Disaster Control, a few workers were deployed for repair work on the pipeline at Suman Nagar, in Kurla East as there was a complaint about water leakage.

"The workers had stepped in the manhole for the repair work when the incident happened. Maybe, electricity passed through the water. The exact reason is unknown," said Anil Patankar, a local corporator.

Rahul Shewale, MP of the area, said, "The incident occurred due to negligence while handling a submersible water pump. I have demanded an inquiry and compensation for kin of the deceased."

"Out of seven labourers, Ganesh Ugale, 45, and Amol Kale, 40, were declared dead at Rajawadi Hospital. The other five were treated and discharged," said an assistant medical officer of the hospital.

P Velarasu, additional commissioner, BMC, told mid-day, "We have asked the Hydraulic Department to submit a report soon."

