Mumbai: 2 dead, 1 critically injured in Kandivli Sai temple fire

Two people died and 1 critically injured in a sudden fire breakout at Kandivli Sai temple on Sunday 4:15am. The victims used to take shelter in the temple during the night time, police sources revealed.

With 95 per cent burns, the survivor is being treated in the Shatabdi hospital. As per sources, the incident took place in the wee hours of Sunday and the Charkop police are on spot conducting enquiries.

Pic via Samiullah Khan

"The fire broke out at the temple due to short circuit at around 4.15 am. After being alerted, some fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused by 4.40 am. It was a level-one (minor) fire," the fire brigade official said.

In a statement, the survivor told the police that they used to sleep inside the temple with the shutters down. He woke up to find himself engulfed in flames and shouted for help.

Further details are awaited.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news