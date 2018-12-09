Mumbai: 2 dead as wall collapses at construction site in Tardeo

national

The protection wall at the site collapsed and three people were trapped inside the debris. The BMC officials will visit the site (Tardeo) for inquiry.

Representational picture

Yet another wall collapsed at a construction site at Shree Siddhi Avenue Towers in Tardeo, claiming the lives of two people from the construction site. The incident took place on Saturday morning; cops have initiated an inquiry.

While 24-year-old junior engineer Faiz Khan was declared dead at Nair Hospital, labourer Tapandas succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment. Another labourer, Jayedo Roy, who was injured in the accident was discharged on Saturday afternoon.

Senior police inspector Sanjay Surve of Tardeo police station told mid-day, "The protection wall at the site collapsed and three people were trapped inside the debris. The BMC officials will visit the site for inquiry. They will submit a report soon."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates