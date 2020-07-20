Mumbai: 2 killed in Malvani house collapse had COVID-19

Two Malvani residents, who died when a two-storey building collapsed following heavy rainfall on Thursday, have tested positive for novel Coronavirus posthumously, civic officials said on Sunday. Their families have been sent to a quarantine centre, they added.

The deceased were identified as 18-year-old Faiz Sayyed and 23-year-old Anjum Shaikh. Their families conducted the last rites on Saturday night after receiving their COVID-19 test, and they were sent to the quarantine centre on Sunday, said BMC officials from P North ward (Malad).

Sayyed was in the first year of Bachelor of Management Studies at Dalmia College and was supposed to start the second year classes, for which he had completed the registration just a day before the incident. On Thursday, the mood at home was of celebration as the family had planned a surprise post-birthday party for Sayyed's father, who works at a petrol pump in the city and comes home once a week. Sayyed was asleep when a part of Shaikh's building collapsed and fell on theirs, his elder brother Tauheed said.



Shaikh was six months pregnant and had come home from her in-laws' just a week ago. She was in the kitchen while the rest of the family was in the bedroom when the incident happened. The building's half portion that included the kitchen had collapsed.

Around 14 people, including members of the two deceased's families, had sustained minor injuries. The fire brigade personnel and locals had pulled out Sayyed and Shaikh from under the debris and rushed to Shatabdi hospital, where they were declared dead before admission.

The government has declared R4 lakh compensation each for those killed in the house collapse in Malvani, Malad, and Bhanushali building in Fort. Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh said the cheque will be given to the deceased's family on Monday.

