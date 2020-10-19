Mumbai: 2 MCGM workers electrocuted, 5 injured during water pipeline repair work

Two workers of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) were electrocuted while repairing a pipeline at Suman Nagar in Kurla (East) on Sunday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Ganesh Ugle (45) and Amol Kale (40).

Meanwhile, 5 more MCGM were injured in the incident and are being treated at Rajawadi Hospital and their condition is stable.

The pipeline at Suman Nagar in Chembur is under repair. At 8 am, the water department workers went down the pit and were repairing the aqueduct when two of them got electrocuted. "The digging work was going on when the short circuit happened. The exact reason is still not known," said a local corporate.

The electric shock was so intense that the other workers were thrown off.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for autopsy.

