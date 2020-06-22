Mumbai: 2 minors held for stealing bikes for joyride, 27 vehicles recovered

This picture has been used for representational purposes.

The Malad police last week arrested two minor boys for stealing two-wheelers and recovered 27 two-wheelers. The boys, aged 13 to 15 years, used to steal the two-wheelers for joy ride and dump the vehicles after the fuel tank gets empty.

According to the police, the matter came to light after an Activa scooter was stolen from Malad four days ago and the vehicle owner filed a complaint.

Sub Inspector Nagesh Bansode from Malad police station checked several CCTV footages of the area and spotted two boys, residents of Ambujwadi, moving suspiciously.

The duo was detained and during interrogation, the boys confessed to have committed the crime. “The boys said they stole 27 motor bikes, of which most were Activa scooters, from Borivali, Kandivali, Malad and Goregaon during the lockdown,” said an official from Malad police station, adding that the police have recovered all the vehicles.

According to the police, the boys used to steal the vehicles using a master key. While taking a stroll near their home at night, the duo used to try the master key in the motorcycles parked on the roadside. After stealing the vehicle, they would go for joy ride and dump the two-wheeler when they run out fuel, police said.

They used to steal another vehicle to return home and would park it near the creek, police added.

The minor boys have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and sent to a correction home.

